Traditional round cakes you will love.
Deliciously moist traditional Mexican tres leches cake, mocha flavored cake, chocolate, marble, or simple vanilla!. You choose the filling, the flavor, and the decoration!
Deliciously moist traditional Mexican tres leches cake, mocha flavored cake, chocolate, marble, or simple vanilla!. You choose the filling, the flavor, and the decoration!
Deliciously moist traditional Mexican tres leches cake, mocha flavored cake, chocolate, marble, or simple vanilla!. You choose the filling, the flavor, and the decoration!
More cake types and flavors. Bigger and better, for more people.
Fourth of a sheet cake, perfect for 20-25 people. With this type of cake, aside from our lovely tres leches, mocha, chocolate, vanilla, marble flavor we also offer mil hojas (puff pastry cake). For those that lack a bit of a sweet tooth!
Half of a sheet cake, perfect for 35-40 people. With this type of cake, aside from our lovely tres leches, mocha, chocolate, vanilla, marble flavor we also offer mil hojas (puff pastry cake). For those that lack a bit of a sweet tooth!
Full size sheet cake, perfect for 70-80 people. With this type of cake, aside from our lovely tres leches, mocha, chocolate, vanilla, marble flavor we also offer mil hojas (puff pastry cake). For those that lack a bit of a sweet tooth!
For a custom order you may email us at dulcetentacionbakeryy@gmail.com, or give us a call at (360) 993-0505
Copyright © 2023 dulcetentacionbakeryshop - All Rights Reserved.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.